Tonight, clouds continue to increase from west to east ahead of our next rain maker. Temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to mid 30s so a lot of areas will be sitting near the freezing mark. In some spots there will be a bit of sleet mixing in at the onset of the rain event, so watch for slick spots early.

Temperatures will slowly rise through tuesday morning back into the upper 30s as rain continues. Becoming more scattered by the afternoon under a cloudy sky, temperatures will climb back into the low and mid 40s. Winds will pick up more in the afternoon out of the southwest at 10-15 mph. Overnight lows sit mild in the mid to upper 30s under a mostly cloudy sky and breezy winds.

A dry but cloudy day for Wednesday. A stray shower at most but otherwise dry with high temperatures in the low to mid 40s. Another rain system moves in overnight Wednesday and into Thursday. Low temperatures will fall into the low to mid 30s.

Just like Tuesday’s system, the onset will have a bit of mix before all rain by late morning. Temperatures climb back into the mid 40s as the rain moves out by late afternoon. Cooler air will move in behind this front and a few flurries will be around into Friday morning. Low temperatures fall into the upper 20s to low 30s.

Cooler and breezy for the day on Friday with just a few flurries lingering, mainly in the laurels. High temperatures will sit in the mid to upper 30s. Low temperatures fall into the upper 20s under a partly sunny sky.

The weekend starts dry with a mix of clouds and sun on Saturday with highs near 40s. Next chance of a wintry mix is possible Sunday into Monday.