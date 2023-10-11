Thursday will feature more clouds than sun along with mild temperatures. A warm front lifts north which may set off a shower or sprinkle at times during the day. Expect more sunshine further south, while areas north near I-80 will see a bit more cloud cover.

Over the next couple of days temperatures will remain near average with mainly dry conditions. As we get closer to the weekend rain chances begin to ramp up. Expect increasing clouds Friday evening ahead of our next weather maker which brings periods of rain and cooler conditions on Saturday.

Here’s a look at the latest weather model data on expected rain amounts by Saturday night.

