Expect cooler than average conditions tonight into tomorrow with more clouds around along with a northwesterly breeze. Temps will fall back once again into the 40’s overnight and topping out in the 60’s and 70’s Friday with a chance for showers and thunderstorms.

Air quality continues to be of concern to sensitive groups, but gradually improving from west to east into tomorrow. We should see much better conditions as the winds shift any of that haze north and east this weekend. As for our dry weather we have recently been upgraded to moderate drought status, which includes nearly a third of the Commonwealth. The timing for a weather pattern change is imperative to help pull back further worsening of this drought.

On Friday expect a wave of energy to set off a few showers and even thunderstorms during the afternoon. Some of these cells could produce heavy downpours and gusty winds. Expect the chance of showers to be greatest between 12 pm and 5 pm. Any rain as you know will be much welcomed! Dry conditions along with warmer temps return for the weekend before the next round of an even steadier rain arrives late Sunday night into Monday.

