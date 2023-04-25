A small wave of energy brings us a few showers into the early part of Wednesday. Expect a mix of sun and clouds during the afternoon with highs climbing into the upper 50s to near 60. A mainly clear sky along with lighter winds will mean a chilly one come Wednesday night with low temps around or below the freezing mark. Another night to protect the plants!

Thursday will be the “pick of the week” with lots of sunshine and high temps topping out in the 60s. It will be the calm before the storm (or next weather maker) that will bring cooler temps and periods of rain Friday. This will open up the doors to a dreary pattern that is expected to last into at least early next week.