We’ve had a streak of nice weather games at Beaver Stadium but unfortunately, the streak likely comes to an end this Saturday as the Northwestern Wildcats come to town for a 3:30 pm kickoff.

A deep easterly flow from the Atlantic Ocean and some upper air moisture streaming in from what was Hurricane Ian will bring us plenty of clouds on Saturday. Rain should develop from the south to the north across the state Saturday morning. If you are coming to the stadium from the south, you may want to factor in this for your commute time.

Rain becomes likely for the pregame tailgates. Bring the rain gear into the game as temperatures will be in the middle 50s for the kickoff and we may have rain a good portion of the game with temperatures holding in the middle 50s. Be prepared for rain and fog for the trip home from the stadium.

