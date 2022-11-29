High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s. Some spots may near 50 degrees. Today we will have a variable cloudy sky. Winds will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Tonight clouds thicken and showers will arrive late.

Wednesday will be cloudy with times of rain. We could even have a few rumbles of thunder. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the lower to mid 50s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the south between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. It will be quite blustery. Wednesday night temperatures will dip into the 20s with patchy clouds.

Thursday we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine. Northwestern counties may see a few flurries. Thursday will be a windy day. You will want to secure any loose objects outside down. Winds on Thursday will be from the west northwest between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. Gusts will be even higher. Thursday high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. Thursday night temperatures will dip into the 20s.

Friday we will have a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures on Friday will be in the 40s. Winds on Friday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night temperatures fall into the 30s.

Saturday we will have a rather cloudy sky with a shower or two. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Sunday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine. A shower cannot be ruled out. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Monday high temperatures will reach the mid to upper 40s too. Monday there will be clouds mixing with some sunshine. Tuesday will be a cloudy day with some showers. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 40s