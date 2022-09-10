Tonight, showers are moving in from our south and will continue pushing north and east into the overnight hours. Many of us will see periodic showers with lows sitting in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Some of this rain may be heavy, especially in the counties closer to the Maryland border. Because of the clouds, rain, and easterly flow, temperatures will be struggling to reach to near 70 Sunday. This slow-moving system will bring us showers, and maybe a thunderstorm on Monday. Highs will be in the 70s.

This system will be close enough for showers and thunderstorms to be scattered around the area the first half of Tuesday. That will keep temperatures from rising higher than the lower to middle 70s.

By Wednesday this system should be out of here and we should start to see some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the middle 70s. Overnight lows drop into the 50s!

A new area of high pressure will slide over the area Thursday and Friday with a good deal of sunshine. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70s.

