This afternoon showers taper off and clouds will break as winds will pick up. Winds today will be between fifteen to twenty miles an hour with gusts upwards of 40 mph. Due to this, the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for Elk, Cameron, Clearfield, Northern Centre, Blair, Bedford, Somerset, and Cambria counties until 6:00 PM. Watch for anything that has been blown onto the roadways while you travel.

High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 50s, but once the front moves through, temperatures this afternoon will drop back into the 40s. Tonight temperatures will dip into the 20s with patchy clouds.

Thursday we will have sunshine mixing with clouds. Northwestern counties may see a few flurries. Thursday will be a windy day. You will want to secure any loose objects outside down. Winds on Thursday will be from the west between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. Gusts will be even higher. Thursday high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. Thursday night temperatures will dip into the 20s.

Friday we will have a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures on Friday will be in the 40s. Winds on Friday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night temperatures fall into the 30s.

Saturday we will have a rather cloudy sky with a shower or two. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Sunday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Monday high temperatures will reach the mid to upper 40s too. Monday there will be clouds mixing with some sunshine. Late in the day on Monday showers move in. Tuesday will be a cloudy day with some showers. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 40s Tuesday night temperatures fall into the lower to mid 30s. Wednesday high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 40s.