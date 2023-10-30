A soggy start to the week as another front moves across the region. Expect off and on rain through late morning and early afternoon. Temperatures fall throughout the day as winds pick up out of the northwest at 10-15 mph. Overnight clouds decrease and lows fall into the 20s and low 30s. Cover any sensitive plants if you still have some outside!

Sunshine is with us for Tuesday with afternoon clouds but it will be chilly. High temperatures only sit in the mid 40s with winds light out of the west. Overnight another front approaches the region and this will spark a few snow showers and flurries for those in the Alleghany mountains. Lows drop into the upper 20s and low 30s.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

Wednesday will be the coldest day of the week with highs struggling to get out of the 30s in our northern counties and the rest of us in the lower 40s. Snow flurries will be around for some early in the morning followed by a mix of clouds and sun for the afternoon. Overnight we sit mostly clear and cold with lows falling into the 20s.

A frosty start for Thursday before an afternoon of clouds and sun. High temperatures will rebound a little better back into the upper 40s and lower 50s.