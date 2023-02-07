Tonight showers will wrap up and overnight we’ll sit mostly cloudy and breezy. Temperatures will only fall into the mid and upper 30s with winds out of the west at 5-15 mph.

Wednesday will be another in between days where a brief high pressure brings a mix of clouds and sun. High temperatures will sit in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees. Clouds increase overnight ahead of our next front, temperatures sit in the mid 30s.

Our next low pressure system moves in for Thursday. As the warm front lifts in the morning that will spark a few showers. Temperatures will be able to warm into the upper 40s to mid 50s. The cold front will then move through late afternoon and bring another round of showers. Winds into the overnight will become breezy as low temperatures sit mild in the upper 30s.

Friday we’ll sit mostly cloudy and a few flurries will be possible as temperatures fall a bit through the day. We become more seasonable into Saturday as highs will sit in the mid to upper 30s.