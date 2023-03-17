Tonight the cold front moves through and temperatures will fall. Rain will taper off and a stray shower/drizzle will be left overnight. Low temperatures drop into the upper 20s and winds will pick up out of the west at 15-20 mph.

Saturday will be chilly as we sit under a mix of clouds and sun. High temperatures will sit in the mid to upper 30s with a few hitting the 40 degree mark. Watch for a few snow showers midday with the strong northwest winds gusting upwards of 30-40 mph. Overnight we’ll sit partly cloudy and cold. Low temperatures fall into the upper teens to lower 20s.

Sunday we’ll see a partly sunny sky. Expect another chilly one with highs in the upper 30s. Overnight lows fall into the 20s under a mostly clear sky.

Monday high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s with a mostly sunny sky. Overnight temperatures will dip into the 20s. Tuesday we will have a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Wednesday we will have times of clouds and sunshine. Our temperatures on Wednesday will be in the 50s. Thursday we will have a variable cloudy sky with scattered showers. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the 50s.