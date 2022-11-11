Rain continues into the evening as the cold front sits just to our west. With a dry slot pushing in from the south, the rain rate slows down. By late this evening and into tonight the cold front will move through with a line of gusty showers and a few downpours. Temperatures hold steady overnight in the upper 40s and lower 50s. With higher dewpoints also in the 50s, expect fog to reduce visibility.

Saturday starts off cloudy with winds picking up out of the west. High temperatures in the 50s will be in the morning before dropping into the mid 40s by the afternoon. Winds will be gusty out of the west at 10-20 mph. If heading to Happy Valley for the Penn State game, be sure to bundle up. A brief shower will move in by the afternoon and into the early evening, even a flurry or two over the higher elevation. Overnight lows drop to near freezing under a mostly cloudy sky.

Windy and cold for Sunday as we remain under a mostly cloudy sky. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds will be gusty at times out of the west at 10-15 mph. A few flurries will be around especially the further north and west. Overnight lows drop into the mid 20s.

Starting the workweek cold but dry. Monday we’ll see a mix of clouds and sun with chilly high temperatures in the mid 40s. Overnight lows drop back into the 20s.

Clouds will increase on Tuesday ahead of our next system. High temperatures will climb into the lower and mid 40s. By the evening a few showers will move in with overnight lows dropping to near freezing.

A bit of mixed precip will be around for Wednesday under a mostly cloudy sky. High temperatures will climb back into the 40s. Overnight we fall into the 20s under a partly cloudy sky.