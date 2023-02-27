As we head into tonight the rain will be scattered for many of us, however with cooler temperatures we will see the switch over to sleet and even some wet slushy snow. The Winter Weather Advisory will be in place into Tuesday morning at 7 am.

Our north eastern counties can expect between 1-2 inches of wet slushy snow which will lead to some slick road conditions. Temperatures briefly fall into the lower 30s overnight and as the wintry mix starts to taper, the temperatures will climb a bit.

A few showers will be around early Tuesday morning before clouds decrease by late afternoon. High temperatures will sit in the low to middle 40s. Winds will be out of the west at 10-15 mph. Overnight we’ll sit partly cloudy with lows falling into the mid 20s.

Wednesday will be mild with sunshine. Expect a mostly to partly sunny sky with highs in the mid to upper 50s. A stray shower will move through around midday. Overnight lows fall into the upper 30s.

Staying mild into Thursday with a few showers early in the morning. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the mid 50s.

Friday we are watching another low-pressure system that could bring us snow or a wintry mix. Temperatures on Friday will be in the mid to upper 30s. Winds on Friday will be from the east between ten to fifteen miles an hour.