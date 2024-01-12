Friday starts with increasing clouds before rain arrives in the late afternoon. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s so as we head into the evening hours we’ll have to watch for snow mixing in with rain in the cooler spots. Strong winds will be another impact as we will have winds gusting upwards of 50-60 MPH during the evening hours. Overnight and into Saturday morning we could see a few scattered snow showers.

Below are the winds forecasted for Friday evening with gusts upwards of 50-60 MPH. As far as snowfall, the higher amounts will be in our northern tier with several inches. The higher terrain along the mountains will also pick up a few inches. Roads will be messy in spots, be careful and stay up to date with the latest.

Into Saturday we’ll see scattered snow showers and windy conditions once again. High temperatures will hit the mid 30s than fall through the afternoon. Bitter cold temperatures arrive late Saturday night as lows fall into the teens.

Sunday and into the new week will feature very cold high temperatures only making it into the mid 20s with lows in the teens and single digits!!