Today will be a rather cloudy day with times of rain. Today does look like quite the soggy day. High temperatures will be in the 50s. It will be quite breezy today, making the air feel cooler. Winds today will be from the east between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will dip into the 40s. Tonight the rain will taper off to scattered showers.

Saturday we will have more clouds compared to sun with a few showers around. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Saturday the easterly wind will continue. Saturday night temperatures will dip into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Saturday night will be cloudy with scattered showers.

Sunday will be a cloudy day with more rainfall. We could even hear a few rumbles of thunder. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds on Sunday will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will dip into the 40s.

Monday high temperatures will in the mid to upper 50s. We will have a variable cloudy sky with showers. Monday night temperatures will be in the 40s. Tuesday high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s with variable cloudiness and some showers. Tuesday night temperatures drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Wednesday high temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Thursday high temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.