(WTAJ) — A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for the majority of Central PA until 1 p.m. where we will see a quick 2-4 inches of wet snow.

Following the snow a Flood Watch is in place for our eastern counties while a Wind Advisory is in place for our western counties. Rainfall amounts will be between 1-3 inches and winds will gust upwards of 40-50 mph.

Snow is moving across the region this morning and will be heavy at times. This will begin as snow for the first few hours where we’ll pick up a quick couple of inches of wet snow. As temperatures warm back into the upper 30s we will transition into rain. This rain will be moderate to heavy at times, along with the rain will be very strong wind gusts.

We’ll see gusts upwards of 40-50 mph in our western counties where Wind Advisories and Warnings are in place. By the evening hours, rain will start to taper west to east overnight and we’ll be left with scattered showers. Overnight temperatures will sit in the mid 30s.

Rainfall totals below:

Wednesday morning we’ll see scattered snow showers where another quick coating to an inch is possible. Wednesday will be windy with winds out of the west at 20-30 mph. Overnight we sit mostly cloudy and colder with lows in the mid-20s.

Thursday will be another quiet day before tracking our next weathermaker on Friday. High temperatures for Thursday will sit in the upper 30s to lower 40s under a mix of clouds and sun. Overnight we’ll sit partly cloudy and chilly with lows dropping into the lower 20s.

Friday starts with increasing clouds before rain arrives in the late afternoon. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s so as we head into the evening hours we’ll have to watch for snow mixing in with rain in the cooler spots. Overnight and into Saturday morning we could see a few scattered snow showers.

After lingering snow showers on Saturday, colder air arrives to close out the weekend as highs will struggle to make it out of the 20s on Sunday. Watching the chance for light snow showers into Monday night.