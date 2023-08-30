Tonight, high pressure moves in from our northwest which will continue to usher in cooler and drier air for the extended. Overnight we sit partly cloudy with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds will be light out of the north at 5-10 mph.

Tonight is also the second full moon of August and another supermoon! This one is called the Blue Moon and will be fullest tonight at 9:35 PM. There should be some breaks in the clouds to view it!

Sunshine is with us from start to finish on Thursday with high temperatures sitting seasonable in the mid 70s. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph. Thursday night will be another cool one with a mostly clear sky as lows sit in the 40s to low 50s.

The dry and pleasant stretch will be with us into the holiday weekend. Plenty of sunshine is with us for Friday as high temperatures warm up into the upper 70s. By Saturday and Sunday high temperatures are back in the low and mid 80s.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

Labor Day is going to be a hot one! Mostly sunny with highs climbing well into the 80s getting close to the 90° mark and humidity will also be on the increase. We stay warm into midweek with highs in the mid and upper 80s.