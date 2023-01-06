Cooler air moved in this afternoon and will remain with us into this weekend. Overnight lows drop into the upper 20s with winds out of the west at 5-10 mph. Expect isolated flurries to continue into Saturday morning.

We start Saturday mostly cloudy with a few flurries. By the afternoon we will see some clearing as clouds start to decrease. High temperatures sit right on average in the mid to upper 30s. Winds will be breezy at times out of the west at 5-15 mph. Overnight we’ll sit under a partly cloudy sky with lows falling into the lower 20s.

Sunshine will be with us to start the day on Sunday but it will be brief. Clouds increase by the afternoon as a system moves to our south. As the system gets closer to our region, our southern counties will be clipped with a bit of a rain snow mix heading towards the evening hours. Not looking at much in terms of accumulating but enough to make for some slick spots as overnight lows fall below freezing.

Monday we will sit mostly cloudy with high temperatures rebounding back into the lower 40s. Overnight lows fall back into the upper 20s to lower 30s.