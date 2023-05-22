A nice evening on tap as we sit partly cloudy into the overnight. Low temperatures will fall into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Winds will remain light and variable.

The quiet conditions continue into Tuesday. We’ll sit under a mix of clouds and sun with high temperatures warming into the mid and upper 70s. Winds will be light out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. A stray sprinkle may pop up to our north, but most will stay dry. Overnight we’ll sit partly cloudy with lows in the upper 40s low 50s.

We start with sunshine on Wednesday and temperatures will surge ahead of a cold front by the evening. High temperatures will warm into the upper 70s to lower 80s as clouds build in late afternoon. A few showers will be along the front as it moves through into Wednesday evening. Overnight we clear out nicely and cool down with lows dropping into the lower 40s.

Sunny and comfortable as we head into Thursday behind the front. High temperatures will sit in the low to mid 60s. Winds will be out of the north at 5-10 mph. Overnight we sit mostly clear and cool with lows in the lower 40s.

A great end to the week with sunshine remaining with us into Friday. High temperatures will sit in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

As we head into Memorial Day Weekend, we’re watching a system that could dampen things. Right now clouds look to build on Saturday with a few shower chances around heading into Sunday. Stay tuned for more details! Temperatures will sit in the lower 70s.