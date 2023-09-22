Expect many rounds or periods of rainy weather this weekend across Pennsylvania. Tropical Storm Ophelia continues to spin it’s energy around the Carolina coast and likely making landfall some point early Saturday. Once the storm lifts north inland it will slow and gradually drift northeast. Even though Ophelia will weaken, the energy and moisture will hang around through early next week.

Rain will begin early Saturday morning, with periods of rain continue through much of Sunday, and for some into Monday. Expect showers across most of the area, but the heaviest of the precip will fall along and east of I-99 where rainfall will exceed 1″ by Sunday evening. Places like St. Marys and DuBois will see much less rainfall from this system with amounts around a quarter of an inch, possibly less.

What does this mean for the Penn State Whiteout? Whiteout will certainly be more wet out with periods of rain, breezy conditions and cool temperatures from kick-off to the end. Make sure you have poncho on standby!

