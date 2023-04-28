A very active weather pattern continues to bring rounds of rain moving through Central Pennsylvania this weekend. Although the rainfall is beneficial it will be cool and down right gloomy with somewhat of a break for Saturday with more clouds than rain. A larger more complex system coming from the mid-west will bring the potential for not only heavy rain on Sunday, but also the risk for thunderstorms. Some impressive rainfall totals expected especially east of the I-99 corridor where rain amounts could exceed 2″ by Sunday night.
