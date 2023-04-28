A very active weather pattern continues to bring rounds of rain moving through Central Pennsylvania this weekend. Although the rainfall is beneficial it will be cool and down right gloomy with somewhat of a break for Saturday with more clouds than rain. A larger more complex system coming from the mid-west will bring the potential for not only heavy rain on Sunday, but also the risk for thunderstorms. Some impressive rainfall totals expected especially east of the I-99 corridor where rain amounts could exceed 2″ by Sunday night.

The cool spells are likely to continue well into next week (at least Wednesday) with some moderating later in the week. Although this depends how fast the upper level energy exits. If the cooler dome to our north holds in place longer so do the clouds, showers, and cooler temperatures. Right now we are calling for below average temperatures to kick start May. Nearing average by the end of next week. Long term forecast does look to flipflop to more average to even above average beyond our 10 day futuretrack.