We’ll turn warm and humid Saturday with clouds and sunshine. There is a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm in a few spots later in the day, especially west of I-99. Highs will be in the middle 80s. A disturbance will link with a front and that will give us unsettled weather on Sunday. This will give us a good deal of clouds and more numerous showers and thunderstorms. Because of the clouds and the rain, temperatures will have a tough time trying to rise out of the 70s.

This front may get stalled close to the area on Labor Day. Where the front ends up will really help to determine the amount of shower and thunderstorm activity on Monday. There will be a scattering of showers and thunderstorms, but it should be less than what we have on Sunday. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 70s to near 80.

A shower or two will still be a possibility on Tuesday; otherwise, we will have clouds and sunshine with highs Showers will be a possibility on Tuesday with more clouds than sunshine with highs near to just above 80. Wednesday and Thursday will be a bit warm with clouds and sunshine. A shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out on either day. Highs will be near to just above 80.

