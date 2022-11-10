While Happy Valley won’t get as much rain as other locations from the remnants of Hurricane Nicole, the parking lots will be muddy, and the system will help bring colder air into the region. Most of the rain will come to an end before early Saturday and the morning hours into the very early afternoon will be windy with just a couple of showers around. Temperatures will start in the 50s during the morning.

Showers will become more numerous around the area in time for the 3:30 pm kickoff. While it may not rain all of the time, you should plan on bringing the rain gear into the stadium. Temperatures will be near 50° for the start of the game but will drop to near 40° by the end of the game. The wind is going to make it feel even colder than that. Winds during the game will be gusting past 30mph at times and that will not only keep the fans chilly, but may be an influence on the players on the field.

Fight on State!