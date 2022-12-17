Light snow showers and flurries will continue to be scattered this evening and into the overnight hours. Temperatures will be chilly in the lower 20s with winds out of the west at 5-10 mph.

Sunday will be brisk. A mostly cloudy sky with high temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s. A few flurries will be around as winds will be breezy out of the west at 10-15 mph gusting upwards of 25 mph at times. Overnight lows drop into the teens.

We start the new week off on a dry and seasonable note. Highs will sit in the low to mid 30s with a mix of clouds and sun for Monday and Tuesday.

Another nice day for Wednesday as we sit under a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will be just below average in the mid 30s.

We are keeping an eye on a potential winter storm for late Thursday and into Friday. Too far out for specifics but if you have travel plans, be sure to stay in tune with the forecast as we learn more. Beyond that Christmas Eve and Day will be very cold days. High temperatures will sit only in the teens to 20s for highs and single digits for lows!