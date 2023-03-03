Tonight rain, sleet, freezing rain and strong winds will continue. Temperatures are holding in the lower to mid 30s and will continue to sit around the 34 degree mark. As rain continues to fall watch for some slick spots and for ponding on the roadways. Winds will be very gusty at times out of the southeast at 15-25 mph. Wind gusts across the laurel highlands will be strong upwards of 40-50 mph.

Saturday we will have a rather cloudy sky with a few showers. Highs for the afternoon will sit in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. Winds will remain breezy out of the west 15-25 mph. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to near 30s.

Sunday high pressure will be over central PA. We will have a mostly to partly sunny sky. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Monday we will see temperatures in the 40s. Monday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Tuesday high temperatures will be in the 40s. Tuesday we will have a rather cloudy sky. Wednesday high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s with sunshine and a few clouds.