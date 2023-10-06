Friday will sit mostly cloudy with an occasional shower around. Not a complete washout but you’ll want the rain jacket on hand. High temperatures will sit in the upper 60s to near 70. Showers will be off and on into the evening hours, so high school football will be damp and chilly as temperatures fall into the 50s.

Fall weather returns Saturday. It will be rainy, windy and chilly. Off and on showers will be around for the day as high temperatures struggle to hit 60 degrees. Winds will become breezy out of the west at 10-15 mph gusting upwards of 25 mph. Overnight we turn chilly with lows dropping into the low 40s.

Sunday a few showers will continue to linger as we’ll see lake effect showers off of lake Erie. A partly cloudy sky with strong winds out of the northwest at 15-20 mph will make for a cold afternoon. Temperatures will sit in the upper 40s to low 50s! Overnight we will drop into the upper 30s for some with low 40s elsewhere.

The cooler pattern is here through the new week. Monday will sit mostly cloudy with a stray shower around with temperatures in the lower to mid 50s.

Each day through the week we’ll gain a few degrees for highs by late week, we’ll be back in the lower 60s a bit closer to average.