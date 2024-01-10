Gusty winds will continue with us into Wednesday. We’ll also continue seeing scattered rain/snow showers. The Laurel Highlands will have the best chance at picking up another 2-3 inches of snow throughout the day so a Winter Weather Advisory is in place until 7 PM. Temperatures will sit in the mid and upper 30s today with winds sustained at about 25-30 mph gusting upwards of 45-55 mph. A Wind Advisory is in place for the state until 6 PM while a High Wind Warning is in place for Blair and Bedford counties. Overnight we’ll sit partly cloudy with lows in the upper 20s as winds remain breezy.

We are watching the levels on the Aughwick Creek as it sits at 10 feet this morning. A Flood Warning is in place as its expected to crest towards flood state of 12 feet tonight.

All Alerts listed below:

Thursday will be another quiet day before tracking our next weathermaker on Friday. High temperatures for Thursday will sit in the upper 30s to lower 40s under a mix of clouds and sun. Overnight we’ll sit partly cloudy and chilly with lows dropping into the lower 20s.

Friday starts with increasing clouds before rain arrives in the late afternoon. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s so as we head into the evening hours we’ll have to watch for snow mixing in with rain in the cooler spots. Overnight and into Saturday morning we could see a few scattered snow showers.

Into Saturday we’ll see scattered snow showers and windy conditions once again. A quick 2-4 inches of snow will be likely into Saturday afternoon with highs in the mid 30s. Bitter cold temperatures arrive late Saturday night as lows fall into the teens.

Sunday and into the new week will feature very cold high temperatures only making it into the mid 20s with lows in the teens and single digits!!