Tonight a weak clipper system will slide east and will bring at first some showers before mixing with snow showers late overnight. For those in the Laurel Highlands and northwest counties will see a good coating to an inch while the remainder should see a quick dusting at most. Low temperatures will fall in the low 30s.

Friday will be a bit cooler than it has been with highs only in the upper 30s. Mostly cloudy and breezy with winds out of the west-northwest at 10-15 mph. A few snow showers will linger for those in the Laurel Mountains with the rest of the region just seeing scattered snow flurries. Overnight lows fall into the upper 20s.

Lingering snow flurries will be around for some on Saturday as we sit mostly to partly cloudy. High temperatures will be back in the mid to upper 30s. With some clearing overnight low temperatures will fall into the lower 20s.

We’ll start Sunday off with some sunshine before clouds filter in through the afternoon. A system will pass to our south so any showers will remain across our southern counties. High temperatures will sit in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Overnight temperatures will fall to near 30 degrees.

Monday and Tuesday temperatures should rebound nicely back into the lower to mid-40s ahead of our next system which will bring rain/snow showers to the region by Wednesday.