Tonight snow showers will continue off and on across much of Central Pa with low temperatures falling into the mid 20s. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for Cambria and Somerset counties until Tuesday afternoon. Many of us will just see a quick coating from the snow showers where as those in the advisory can see a couple inches of snow and some slick roads.

As we head into Tuesday we become quiet windy with a northwest wind gusting upwards of 40-45 mph. A Wind Advisory will be in place from 12 PM Tuesday afternoon until Wednesday morning for Blair, Bedford, Cambria and Somerset counites. A few snow showers will linger otherwise mostly cloudy and cold with high temperatures in the lower to mid 30s.

High pressure moves back in for Wednesday and clouds will decrease for the afternoon. High temperatures will climb into the middle 40s. Winds will remain breezy out of the northwest at 20-25 mph. Overnight lows will drop into the mid 20s under a mostly clear sky.

Thursday we’ll see a mix clouds and sun with highs in the lower 50s. Clouds will increase late Thursday night ahead of showers arriving for Friday. Low temperatures sit in the mid 30s.

Scattered showers will be moving in for Friday with high temperatures in the mid 50s.