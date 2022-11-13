Tonight high pressure begins moving in and clouds will decrease a bit. While winds remain breezy out of the northwest, lake effect snow showers will be around for northern counties. Overnight lows drop into the mid and upper 20s!

With high pressure overhead for Monday we’ll sit quiet with sunshine! Highs will remain chilly in the mid 40s. Overnight we clear out and cool down, lows will drop into the lower and mid 20s.

Clouds will begin to increase on Tuesday from our southwest ahead of our next low pressure system. As we sit cloudy, temperatures remain cool in the lower 40s. By the early evening rain and snow will push in from the south and will linger into Wednesday. With temperatures dropping to freezing overnight we will have to watch for ice accumulation. For snow accumulation the higher elevations will see a good 1-2 inches while the rest of us see a coating to no accumulation.

Wednesday we will sit mostly cloudy and breezy with rain and snow showers lingering. High temperatures will climb into the low and middle 40s. Overnight we fall back into the 20s and lower 30s.

With winds back out of the northwest into Thursday lake effect snow showers will linger for those in our far northern counties. Otherwise we sit partly cloudy and chilly with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Overnight lows drop into the 20s.

Staying chilly and below average for Friday and into the weekend with high temperatures ranging from the upper 30s to low 40s.