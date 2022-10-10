A weak front moves to our north this morning which has brough in some cloud cover. As we head into the afternoon high pressure moves closer an clouds will decrease. Mostly sunny this afternoon with highs in the mid 60s and winds out of the west at 5-10 mph. Overnight lows drop into the upper 30s lower 40s as we sit under a mostly clear sky with patchy fog.

Tuesday will be beautiful! Mostly sunny and mild with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Clouds will slowly increase late Tuesday night with lows dropping into the mid 40s.

Wednesday we’ll continue to see increasing clouds as our next cold front approaches the region. High temperatures will surge ahead of the cold front so many areas should get to near 70 degrees. Overnight low temperatures will be milder in the 50s with a few showers around.

We sit mostly cloudy on Thursday with scattered showers, and a few downpours. High temperatures will climb back into the lower 60s before falling overnight into the upper 30s lower 40s.

A cooler end to the week as Friday high temperatures will struggle to make it into the 60s. Overnight we sit quite chilly as lows fall into the low to mid 30s.