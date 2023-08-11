This morning temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s with patchy clouds. Today we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Today winds will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will dip into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Saturday there will be times of clouds and sunshine. Saturday there will be a few showers and thunderstorms around. Some storms could contain gusty winds, hail, and downpours. You will want to stay weather aware. Winds on Saturday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Saturday night temperatures will dip into the 60s.

Sunday will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on Sunday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will dip into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

High temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 80s with clouds and sun. Monday we will have scattered showers and thunderstorms. Monday night temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Tuesday we will have temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Tuesday night temperatures will dip into the mid to upper 50s. Wednesday we will have a sunny to partly cloudy sky. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Thursday high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s with times of clouds and sunshine. Friday high temperatures will reach the upper 70s to lower 80s.