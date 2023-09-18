This morning temperatures will be in the lower to mid 50s. Today a cold front will be moving through Central PA. High temperatures today will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds today will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Today we will have a mix of clouds and some sunshine. The cold front is weak, but could bring in a few showers or a thunderstorm later this afternoon. Tonight there will be patchy clouds with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.

Tuesday high pressure builds in for most of the week. Tuesday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine with high temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday night temperatures will dip into the mid to upper 40s with a clear sky.

We will continue to have dry weather into the middle half of the week. Wednesday will be mostly sunny. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Wednesday night we will have a mainly clear sky. Temperatures will fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Thursday there will be sunshine with a few passing clouds. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Thursday night temperatures will fall into the 50s. Friday we will have a sunny to partly cloudy day. High temperatures on Friday will be in the mid 70s.

Saturday some clouds begin to roll in. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Sunday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine. There could be a shower or two around. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.