An upper level low brings back the clouds to Pennsylvania, plus the shower chance that will linger into Friday afternoon. Clouds and increasing moisture overnight into Friday will keep early morning temperatures in the 50’s. Here’s a look at some temperatures and sky conditions on your Friday morning.

Once a ridge of high pressure builds in this weekend sunshine will dominate. Expecting temperatures to bump above average as we head into next week. Afternoon highs will top out in the upper 70’s to near 80 for some on Monday and Tuesday. Conditions remain rather warm for most of the week for before a cooler pocket dives south come next weekend.