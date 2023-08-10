A dry setup in-store for Friday with a nice west-northwesterly breeze around 10 to 15 mph. Expect high temperatures to top out in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s. Pleasant weather will continue right through Friday evening.

FUTURETRACK ON SATURDAY: We will be watching a warm front lifting north and moving across the keystone state. This will set off scattered showers and thunderstorms for northern communities Saturday afternoon and areas to the south on Saturday evening. Everyone has a chance of seeing at least a heavy shower at some point Saturday.

As for the second half of the weekend expect a mix of clouds and sun come Sunday with somewhat humid conditions. Highs will top out in the low to mid 80’s.

