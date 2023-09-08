The chance for showers and thunderstorms will continue into the weekend as a front stalls out. A few waves of energy will continue to push north bringing rounds of showers and possibly thunderstorms. It won’t be a washout of a weekend, but definitely keep the umbrella handy if you are spending periods outdoors.

Penn State Forecast:

It will be an early and muggy pregame on Saturday morning with temps starting out in the 60’s and climbing into the 70’s. High temps will near 80, but most of the game should be in the 70’s with scattered showers, especially during the second half. Enjoy the game!

Here’s a look at your hometown forecast:

Futuretrack models showing a round of scattered showers during the mid to late afternoon hours. Some heavier pockets with thunder and torrential rains expected. With all of the moisture in place and a front nearby we can’t rule out some localized flooding, especially in the flood prone areas.