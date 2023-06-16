This morning there will be showers and fog around. Temperatures this morning will be in the mid to upper 50s. If you come across a roadway covered in water today, turn around and take an alternate route. An Areal Flood Advisory has been issued for Somerset, Cambria, and Bedford counties until 10:00 AM.

Today we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine along with scattered showers and thunderstorms. A Drought Watch has been issued for the entire state, so any rain will be beneficial to the area. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s. Winds will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures fall into the lower to mid 50s. Tonight the sky will begin to clear.

Saturday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Saturday night temperatures fall into the 50s. Sunday there will be clouds and sunshine for Father’s Day. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Sunday night temperatures will dip into the 50s.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

Monday we will have temperatures reaching the upper 70s to lower 80s. Monday we will have have times of clouds and sun. Late Monday a shower or storm cannot be ruled out. Monday night temperatures will dip into the 50s. Tuesday we will have high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.