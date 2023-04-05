Tonight the cold front moves in from the west and brings showers and thunderstorms. A few isolated cells will bring gusty winds and heavy downpours. Temperatures tonight fall to near 60 degrees with winds becoming west at about 5-15 mph.

Thursday starts with scattered shower activity as high temperature in the low 60s will be hit in the morning hours. Temperatures will slowly fall into the afternoon and evening hours. If you are heading to the Curve home opener grab a jacket, temperatures will be in the upper 40s and low 50s. Overnight clouds will be on the decrease as lows fall into the 30s.

High pressure moves in for Friday and sunshine returns. It will be the coolest day out of the week with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-15 mph. Overnight lows fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

A very nice Easter Weekend. Plenty of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday with highs on Saturday in the mid 50s and highs on Sunday in the lower 60s.