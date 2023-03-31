Tonight showers will continue off and on as temperatures sit near 50 degrees. Winds will start to increase out of the south at 15-20 mph.

Saturday morning will start with a few showers and thunderstorms moving through. Expect a few heavy downpours. Temperatures will be climbing from the lower 50s into the upper 60s by the afternoon with winds becoming very gusty out of the southwest from 15-20 mph increasing to 25-35 mph. Wind gusts will approach the 40-50 mph mark, make sure loose items are secured. A Wind Advisory is in place for the region with a High Wind Warning in place for Indiana, Somerset, and Cambria Counties. By late afternoon, early evening the front will move in and will bring showers, a few thunderstorms with damaging winds. Temperatures behind the front fall into the 20s and 30s.

We’ll see sunshine return for Sunday! High temperatures for the day climb into the upper 40s to near 50 degrees with breezy winds out of the northwest. Low temperatures fall into the upper 20s under a mostly clear sky.

As we head into the new week we warm back up! Monday we’ll be partly to mostly sunny with highs climbing into the low to mid 60s. The warming trend continues into midweek we will make a run towards 70 degrees on both Tuesday and Wednesday. A few showers will be around to our north on Tuesday.

Shower chances do increase as we head Wednesday. High temperatures are back in the 60s with showers arriving by by the afternoon.