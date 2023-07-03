Scattered showers will continue with us through sunset. Heading into the overnight we begin to dry out but remain muggy. We’ll sit mostly cloudy with lows in the mid 60s. Winds will be light out of the west. Tonight is also the first of 4 supermoons that will take place this year, between passing clouds you’ll catch a glimpse of a bigger brighter moon.

The 4th of July we begin to dry out! We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun to start to the day with just a stray shower or two possible into the afternoon. High temperatures will climb into the upper 70s to lower 80s across the region. By the evening we’ll slowly start to clear out just in time for fireworks! Low temperatures we’ll sit in the lower 60s.

Sunshine is with us to start Wednesday! We’ll be in between two frontal systems so we will start to warm back up with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. A stray shower or two cannot be ruled out. Overnight we sit mostly clear with lows in the 60s.

Another warm and humid day on Thursday as the cold front approaches. High temperatures will be back in the upper 80s nearing 90 degrees. A few showers are again possible into the evening. Low temperatures sit in the mid 60s.

Friday we will have a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the lower 80s. Winds will be from the west at 5-10 mph. With a cold front moving in we will showers and thunderstorms develop into the evening. Overnight lows fall into the 60s.