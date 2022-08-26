Tonight a cold front moves through the region bringing with scattered showers a few thunderstorms. Showers will diminish tonight as the front clears and we’ll sit under a partly cloudy sky. Low temperatures will drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Saturday will be a nice day with a mix of clouds and sun. Highs will be back in the lower to mid 80s. Clouds move out by the evening and overnight lows drop into the upper 50s.

A few degrees warmer for Sunday but staying with a partly sunny sky. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s with light winds out of the south. Clouds will increase late Sunday evening with a stray shower around for areas south along the border. Overnight lows sit mild in the mid 60s.

Monday will be warm and humid. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with dewpoints nearing the 70s. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun with a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms as our next frontal system approaches. Overnight lows sit mild in the mid to upper 60s.

Tuesday we will be unsettled. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be around with temperatures in the upper 70s to mid 80s.