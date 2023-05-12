This morning will be clear with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Today we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. A shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out this evening, but we will have a better chance to see showers overnight into Saturday morning. Winds will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will dip into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Saturday we will more clouds compared to sunshine with showers. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the 70s. Winds on Saturday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the 50s.

Sunday for Mother’s Day looks to be a day we have a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Winds on Sunday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the 50s. Sunday night will be cloudy with showers arriving into Monday morning.

Monday temperatures will be in the 60s to lower 70s. Monday we will have clouds and sunshine. A shower cannot be ruled out. Temperatures Monday night will fall into the upper 40s. Tuesday we will have clouds and sunshine with high temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Wednesday high temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Tonight we will have temperatures in the 40s. Thursday there will be a partly cloudy sky with temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s.