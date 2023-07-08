Clouds will be on the increase this evening as we head into the overnight. We’ll sit mostly cloudy and mild with lows sitting in the mid 60s. Winds will be light and variable. Showers will be spotty overnight.

By Sunday morning we’ll see a good line of showers and a few thunderstorms move across the region. The heaviest rain looks to move out by the noon hour with scattered activity continuing with us into the evening. High temperatures will hold steady in the mid to upper 70s majority of the afternoon. However, it will be muggy with dewpoints in the mid to upper 60s. By Sunday evening a few showers will be around, otherwise expect a mostly cloudy sky with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Watch for patchy fog into Monday morning.

More clouds than sun for your Monday as high temperatures climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s. By the afternoon and evening a few showers will try and push north across our southern counties. We start to clear out Monday night and overnight lows sit in the upper 50s to near 60.

Mostly sunny and pleasant for Tuesday with high temperatures reaching into the low and middle 80s. Overnight we sit mostly clear with lows in the lower 60s.

More sunshine for Wednesday with afternoon clouds developing. High temperatures will sit in the upper 80s across the region. Overnight we’ll sit partly cloudy with a stray shower chance as lows hold in the mid 60s.

Clouds build for Thursday ahead of our next system. Showers will move in by the late afternoon, with high temperatures in the mid 80s.