Tonight, clouds will be back on the increase into the overnight hours ahead of our next rain chance. Low temperatures fall into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Winds will be light and variable. Expect showers to move in late overnight and be steady at times.

Showers will continue into Tuesday as a low pressure system passes to our south. High temperatures will sit a bit cooler in 50s with many spots struggling to surpass the 60 degree mark. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph, which keeps us feeling chilly. Showers do move out by late Tuesday afternoon and we’ll be quiet overnight as lows fall into the lower 40s.

High pressure moves in by midweek and sunshine returns for Wednesday. High temperatures will sit comfortable in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. We remain quiet into the overnight under a mostly clear sky and low temperatures falling into the mid 40s.

The sunshine continues into Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will continue to warm with highs on Thursday in the mid 70s, and reaching to near 80 degrees for Friday.

Our next system will again sit to our south late Friday and into the weekend. This will bring with a chance for scattered showers heading into Saturday. High temperatures will sit in the mid 70s.

As the front stalls to our south, this does keep a chance of showers heading into Mother’s Day on Sunday. The best chance for widespread rain will be on Monday.