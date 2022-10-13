Tonight, clouds will decrease behind the cold front and winds will diminish. Low temperatures drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Patchy fog will be likely into Friday morning.

Once the fog breaks Friday morning, a pleasant fall day is in store. Lots of sunshine for Friday with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Overnight we’ll sit partly cloudy and chilly with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

A brief shower will move across the region early Saturday morning ahead of our next front. Afternoon sunshine will be with us and temperatures should climb well into the 60s even a few places touching 70. Overnight we sit under a partly cloudy sky with lows in the low top mid 40s.

Sunday we will have increasing clouds ahead of our next frontal system. High temperatures will sit in the low to middle 60s. Overnight we’ll be mostly cloudy with a few shower chances as lows drop into the mid 40s.

Monday the front will be passing so we’ll sit under a mostly cloudy sky with scattered showers. Highs will sit a little cooler in the mid to upper 40s.

The big drop in temperatures will be Tuesday and Wednesday where high temperatures will sit in the low to mid 40s. Tuesday we will see a few showers linger and with the cold airmass in place, a few flurries will mix at times. Overnight lows drop below freezing.