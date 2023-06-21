Tonight, clouds continue to increase from our south as showers will also begin moving in overnight. Low temperatures will sit in the low to mid 50s, winds will be breezy at times out of the east at 5-15 mph.

Thursday will feature more clouds than sun with a breezy wind out of the east. As the system sits to our south along with the east wind, spotty showers and drizzle will be around for majority of the day. High temperatures will also sit cooler than average in the mid to upper 60s. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 50s with scattered showers around into Friday.

Off and on showers will be likely for the start of Friday as we sit mostly cloudy. High temperatures will rebound a bit better back into the mid and upper 70s with dewpoints climbing into the 60s. Overnight we’ll sit mild and muggy with lows in the low 60s.

Saturday we will also see chances for some showers and thunderstorms with a mostly cloudy sky. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Sunday the weather pattern will be similar. We will have clouds mixing with some sunshine along with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.