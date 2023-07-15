Tonight a cold front will move across central pa. This will bring another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some will see heavy downpours that we’ll have to watch for flooding. Low temperatures will sit mild in the upper 60s as showers move out Sunday morning.

Sunday we’ll be under a mix of clouds and sun with just a few showers around. High temperatures will sit in the lower 80s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph. Overnight we’ll sit partly cloudy to mostly clear with lows in the low 60s.

We start Monday off on a sunny note as temperatures warm back up into the mid and upper 80s. A cold front will again be approaching the region for the evening which will bring showers and thunderstorms. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph. Overnight a few showers will hang around and lows will drop into the low 60s.

The unsettled pattern continues into tuesday as the chances for showers and thunderstorms linger through tuesday. High temperatures will sit in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Tuesday night, clouds decrease and more comfortable air moves in. Lows will drop into the upper 50s to near 60.

A mix of clouds and sun for Wednesday with highs climbing into the low and mid 80s. By the afternoon and evening watch for a few scattered showers. Lows overnight sit in the mid 60s under a mostly cloudy sky.