Today will be a rather cloudy sky with scattered showers. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will dip into the mid to upper 40s. We will continue to see a cloudy sky tonight.

Thursday clouds will break. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds on Thursday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Friday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Friday night temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Saturday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 40s. Sunday we will have clouds with some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Sunday night temperatures will be in the mid 40s.

Monday will be a cloudy day with rainfall. High temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Monday night temperatures will be in the lower to mid 40s. Tuesday we will have more clouds than sunshine with high temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s.