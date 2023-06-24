This evening we will have a few showers and downpours around. Tonight there will be showers early and then they will taper off. We will have a variable cloudy sky with temperatures in the 60s. Fog will also develop tonight into Sunday morning.

Sunday the weather pattern will be similar. We will have clouds mixing with some sunshine along with scattered showers and thunderstorms popping up in the afternoon hours. It will be a humid day. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on Sunday will be from the north west between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will drop into the 60s.

Monday morning temperatures will be in the 60s with an overcast sky and fog. Monday we will be dealing with scattered showers and storms. Some storms could contain heavy downpours, strong winds, and frequent lightning. You will want to stay weather aware. If you come across a road covered in water, turn around and take an alternate route. High temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on Monday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will dip into the 60s.

Tuesday we will have a rather cloudy day with showers. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday night temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Wednesday we will see some showers early and then we will see clouds mixing with some sunshine. High temperatures will reach the lower to mid 70s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Wednesday night temperatures will dip into the mid to upper 50s.

Thursday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds on Thursday will be form the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night temperatures will dip into the mid to upper 50s.

Friday we will see clouds mixing with some sunshine along with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Friday night temperatures will dip into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Saturday we will have clouds and sunshine. A shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out Saturday afternoon. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.