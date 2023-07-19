Isolated showers and thunderstorms continue this evening. Overnight we will sit partly cloudy with patchy fog developing into Thursday morning. Low temperatures sit in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds will be light and variable.

We’re tracking a stronger cold front for Thursday. We start the day with a partly sunny sky with highs climbing well into the mid and upper 80s. Mid to late afternoon looks to be when storms start developing and there is the chance for a few strong to severe storms. Main threats will be flash flooding, and damaging winds. You’ll want to stay weather aware into Thursday night as a few strong storms continue. Low temperatures sit in the mid 60s.

A few showers will linger into Friday morning before moving out. Expect a mix of clouds and sun for Friday afternoon with high temperatures comfortable in the upper 70s to low 80s. Overnight we’ll sit partly cloudy with lows in the upper 50s.

A nice weekend looks to be shaping up with a good bit of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures will sit right on average in the lower 80s with comfortable dewpoints in the mid to upper 50s.